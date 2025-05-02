Victim in critical condition after North Philadelphia hit-and-run; driver sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia overnight.

It happened near 21st and Allegheny just after midnight Friday, and investigators are still searching for answers.

"You can't never let your guard down, period," said Marlow Johnson, of North Philadelphia.

"I'm looking both ways, all four ways," said Gloria Carter, of North Philadelphia.

Many people walking around 21st Street and Allegheny Avenue on Friday were on edge after the hit-and-run overnight.

"Most of the time I'm very scared to cross and I don't come, try to cross, unless I have to," said Carter.

Philadelphia Police said around 12:15 a.m., a driver hit a pedestrian and then just kept going.

"This has always been a speedway so they really do need to put speed bumps or something down to control the traffic," said Lorraine Brooks, of Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say a 49-year-old man was struck. Investigators found him lying on the highway. He had injuries on his head and leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, in critical condition, fighting for his life.

"That is very, very sad," said Carter.

"It's a shame," said Brooks.

Police said at this time they don't have a description of the vehicle and they don't have any witnesses. Folks Action News spoke with said they are going to be extra cautious walking through this section of town.

"You got to look both ways. And then pray when you're crossing the street that nothing comes out of the blue," said Brooks.

"Half the time people don't even stop for the light," said Carter.

If you have any information police could certainly use your help as the investigation continues.