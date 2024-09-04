No cause determined for fire that damaged buildings in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire swept through several buildings in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

No cause has been determined, fire officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Action News earlier reported the fire was an act of arson based on information provided by Philadelphia police.

The fire broke out around 4:43 a.m. on the 4100 block of Decatur Street, which is right around the corner from the fire station at Decatur and Frankford Avenue.

Investigators believe the blaze may have started in a vacant lot next to the house or possibly in the garage behind the home.

Viewer video showed the intense flames. A line of fire trucks could be seen down the street.

The fire spread from a home to three garages and a large tree, and police say the residents from two homes have been displaced.

"All I see is fire, flames all over the tree. So I got my family out," recalled neighbor Fallson Christopher.

Christopher lives a few doors down from where the blaze began and said his first instinct was to protect his family.

"I don't know if anything was going to explode or whatnot. I just had to take care of them, make sure they're safe," he told Action News.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported at the scene.

The family who lived in the home with their two children were able to escape unharmed.

Action News spoke with the homeowner, who said the family would basically be starting over.

"Can you live there?" we asked.

"No, no. It's water damage, it's water damage," the owner explained.

The family said they're planning on staying with friends until they can figure out their next steps.

Investigators are still working to determine whether this incident was arson. Neighbors say people often hang out behind the homes, and they wouldn't be surprised if the fire was set intentionally.

"Saw them this morning trying to take things out. It's sad," Christopher said.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).