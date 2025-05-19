Video shows 2 suspects sought in killing of Philadelphia rapper LGP QUA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police released surveillance video of two suspects opening fire and killing a Philadelphia rapper.
The two men shot 30-year-old Qidere Johnson, who went by the name LGP QUA, during an attempted robbery, investigators said.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on May 11 at M and Luzerne streets in Juniata Park.
The suspects were captured by multiple cameras in the area.
After the shooting, police say the suspects fled in a black Nissan Altima riven by a third male suspect.
That vehicle has since been recovered.
As with all homicides in Philadelphia, there is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.