PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released video of a man being attacked and robbed in Center City.

The video released on Thursday shows the assault on Sept. 22 on the 1500 block of JFK Boulevard.

Police say the victim was punched several times and fell to the ground.

The suspects then took his wallet.

Anyone who can identify the people in these videos and photos is asked to call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).