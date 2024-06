Guns among items stolen from vehicles in North Philadelphia car break-ins

Video shows suspects breaking into vehicles in North Philadelphia

Video shows suspects breaking into vehicles in North Philadelphia

Video shows suspects breaking into vehicles in North Philadelphia

Video shows suspects breaking into vehicles in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five vehicles were broken into in North Philadelphia in the same area over a 4-day span last month.

Surveillance video captured the suspects in the act.

It happened between May 27 and May 30 near 30th and Clearfield streets.

The group of suspects took various items, including guns, from the vehicles.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact police.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker