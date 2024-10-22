Video shows teens, 14 and 15, being arrested after carjacking and police chase in Philadelphia

A carjacking led to a police chase in Philadelphia, and an Action News viewer caught part of the incident on video.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dramatic cell phone video shows how a police chase ended after a carjacking Monday night in Philadelphia.

It all began in the 2800 block of Disston Street in the Mayfair section, where investigators say three teenagers, at least one of whom was armed with a gun, stole a man's car after taking his wallet, cell phone, and keys.

"Two of the offenders jumped into the complainant's vehicle. The third offender, the one who had the firearm, hid underneath the neighbor's vehicle. He is still at large," said Capt. Jason Smith of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Authorities were quickly able to locate and track the stolen Nissan Maxima before trying to pull the vehicle over.

The driver did not stop though, and a police helicopter was deployed to keep track of that car as it traveled all the way to the city's Fern Rock section.

That's where police converged and arrested the 14- and 15-year-old suspects.

Jay Speight, who lives nearby, says he witnessed those arrests taking place.

"The first thing I was thinking is, 'I don't want them to get shot.' So, I'm like, 'Please, I hope they put their hands up,'" said Speight.

We can report no shots were fired.

Police officials are applauding the work done by officers involved in this arrest, while touting a dramatic reduction in carjackings in the city over the past couple of years.

Year-to-date there have been 486 carjackings in Philadelphia.

Compare that to this time last year when 787 carjackings were reported, and 1,094 back in 2022.

Capt. Smith says it's all the direct result of initiatives implemented involving local police and federal authorities.

"The Carjacking Task Force, working in concert with federal law enforcement authorities, has done a spectacular job at reducing the number of carjackings that we've been experiencing over the past two years," Smith said.

Authorities also tell us one of the suspects arrested was already on juvenile probation and was wearing an ankle monitor.

Both have prior arrests.

Meanwhile, If you have any information about that third suspect, please call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).