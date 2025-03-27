Woman charged in deadly 2024 hit-and-run in Vineland, New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) -- A 30-year-old woman from Vineland, New Jersey, has been charged in a deadly 2024 hit-and-run.

Brittany Riddle was arrested on Thursday for leaving the scene of an accident and causing death, according to police.

Bruce Byron, 60, was fatally struck on June 14, 2024, in the area of North Delsea Drive near West Wheat Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a gray Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Delsea Drive, when it struck Byron, who was pushing a shopping cart in the northbound lane of the same road.

The striking vehicle then took off northbound in an unknown direction.

Riddle has since been released on a summons pending a Superior Court appearance in Bridgeton, NJ.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

