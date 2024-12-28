Violent crime in Philadelphia down across board; police commissioner say work is not done

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we count down to the new year, Action News dug into crime trends within Philadelphia throughout 2024.

We focused on three areas: homicides, shootings and retail theft.

We found that violent crime is down across the board. Homicides plummeted 35 percent, shootings are down 36 percent and robberies dipped by 18 percent.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel is proud of the crime numbers, reinforcing his strategy of focusing police work in high-crime districts, and working with state, federal and community partners.

"We're showing we can be a better city, and I'm hoping that carries into 2025," he said.

Jeff Asher is a crime analyst and consultant based in New Orleans. He says pinpointing the main driver for the decline in crime is difficult. But moving past the pandemic and social unrest after George Floyd are likely factors, among many.

It's a statement echoed by the commissioner.

"Criminologists aren't sure why murder fell in the 90s and violent crime fell in the 90s. So I think it's early to be saying with a ton of confidence exactly what's causing it," said Bethel.

Retail thefts remain a sore spot. Data shows they have gone up 21 percent.

But Bethel says the increase is partly attributable to more reporting as his department and the district attorney's task force work with retailers.

He says the tide is turning, but the difficult job of policing and improving lives remains.

"We're back man. We're back. I love it. I love this job. I love being a cop. I love getting up every day, putting this uniform on and serving this community," Bethel said.

The police commissioner's goals for next year include increasing staffing, developing a digitized records system and improving life in the Kensington neighborhood.

