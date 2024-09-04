Homes evacuated in Washington Twp., NJ due to gas leak

An emergency shelter has opened at the Washington Twp. Senior Center, which is located at 315 Greentree Road in Sewell.

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Several homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon in Washington Township, New Jersey, due to a gas leak.

Washington Township police said it happened along Pembrook Road.

Homes on Mulberry Road, Benner Road and on Pembrook Drive, between Egg Harbor Road and Beachwood Drive, were evacuated around 12 p.m., according to Gloucester County Emergency Management.

No injuries have been reported.

South Jersey Gas crews are on the scene working to secure the leak.