Watch ABC News special, 'Last Days of Gene Hackman,' on Tuesday night

LOS ANGELES -- A new, timely primetime special from ABC News Studios will take a deep dive into the last days of beloved actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, after they were mysteriously found dead in their New Mexico home.

"Last Days of Gene Hackman," airs tomorrow night at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

The one-hour special provides a detailed look at the investigation into the deaths that shocked the public, with an outpouring of grief and condolences from friends and fans of the acclaimed actor.

The puzzling and saddening details of the couple's death unfolded over the course of a couple weeks, with new information from cellphone forensics revealing calls made by Arakawa to a concierge medical group just before her death.

The special includes interviews with Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, who takes viewers through the timeline of events as the details of the investigation unfolded, ABC News correspondent Trevor Ault, ABC News entertainment correspondent Chris Connelly, and local friends of Gene and Betsy.

