Annual Avenue of the Arts Block Party returns to Center City ahead of July 4

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's not the 4th of July yet, but people in Center City were showing their American pride on Saturday.

Red, white, and blue were on display as the Avenue of the Arts Block Party took over Broad Street from Walnut to Pine streets.

The event is a Wawa Welcome America tradition.

"I come every year, I love it. I love all the Welcome America events," said Cecelia Driscoll, who attended with her two granddaughters.

The event included multiple stages, featuring various performers, food, dancing, plenty of games, a fashion show, and even a free performance by The Philadelphia Orchestra.

"What we really wanna do is bring this incredible avenue to life. Avenue of the Arts is such an iconic boulevard in Philadelphia," said Michael DelBene, president and CEO of Wawa Welcome America. "This is really a representation of what Wawa Welcome America is all about."

While local artists showcased their art, it was also a day for local vendors to promote their businesses.

Latifah Lackey, owner of CandyGyrl Food Truck, says this was her third year participating.

"This is really great. A lot of different people come out with kids, older people, it's like, people eat, come and enjoy the shows, the dancing, it's great. It's a great thing," said Lackey.

This is just one of the many events culminating July 4th with the day-long party and concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.