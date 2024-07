West Chester Post Office heavily damaged by fire

The West Chester Post Office will remain closed for the foreseeable future following a fire.

The West Chester Post Office will remain closed for the foreseeable future following a fire.

The West Chester Post Office will remain closed for the foreseeable future following a fire.

The West Chester Post Office will remain closed for the foreseeable future following a fire.

WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The West Chester Post Office will remain closed for the foreseeable future following a fire.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Thursday at the post office on the 1000 block of Airport Road in West Goshen Twp.

Detectives are working to find the cause.

Retail and delivery operations will be moved to the Southeastern Pa. S &DC Post Office in Wayne.

Customers should be prepared to show a photo ID when claiming their mail.