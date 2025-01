Crews found heavy smoke coming from the school's electrical room.

WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded to a high school in South Jersey for a reported fire.

It happened at West Deptford High School around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the school's electrical room.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

No word on the extent of the damage.

No one was injured.