Person dies after flames consume West Philadelphia rowhome

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire claimed the life of one person Thursday evening inside a rowhome in West Philadelphia.

Crews were called to the 5700 block of Harmer Street around 7:30 p.m.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as firefighters battled the flames from the roof.

More than 60 firefighters fought the blaze for more than half an hour.

The cause is still under investigation.

Officials have not identified the victim or their cause of death.