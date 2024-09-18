Rehan Jahangir, 18, of West Windsor, was charged this week in connection with Daniel Haas' death.

Suspected DUI driver charged in fatal crash was going 78 mph in 35 mph zone: Cops

WEST WINDSOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A suspected DUI driver charged in a fatal West Windsor Township crash was traveling more than 40 mph over the speed limit, according to investigators.

Rehan Jahangir, 18, of West Windsor, was charged this week with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and other related offenses in the crash that left his passenger dead.

The crash happened around 3:49 a.m. on August 20.

Police say Jahangir was driving 78 mph in a 35 mph zone when he crashed his 2024 Tesla Model Y into a tree near Lanwin Boulevard in the area of Providence Drive.

Eight-year-old Daniel Haas, of Princeton Junction, was a passenger in the Tesla. He was hospitalized and later died from his injuries on August 24.

Investigators allege Jahangi was operating his Tesla while under the influence of alcohol, with a blood alcohol content of 0.125 percent. At the time of the crash, he was also allegedly in possession of a fake New Jersey driver's license with an altered date of birth.

Jahangir, who was seriously injured in the wreck, was served with criminal complaints on Monday night at a rehabilitation facility in New Brunswick.