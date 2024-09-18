Suspected DUI driver charged in fatal crash was going 78 mph in 35 mph zone: Cops

Rehan Jahangir, 18, of West Windsor, was charged this week in connection with Daniel Haas' death.
WEST WINDSOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A suspected DUI driver charged in a fatal West Windsor Township crash was traveling more than 40 mph over the speed limit, according to investigators.
Rehan Jahangir, 18, of West Windsor, was charged this week with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and other related offenses in the crash that left his passenger dead.
The crash happened around 3:49 a.m. on August 20.
Police say Jahangir was driving 78 mph in a 35 mph zone when he crashed his 2024 Tesla Model Y into a tree near Lanwin Boulevard in the area of Providence Drive.
Eight-year-old Daniel Haas, of Princeton Junction, was a passenger in the Tesla. He was hospitalized and later died from his injuries on August 24.
Investigators allege Jahangi was operating his Tesla while under the influence of alcohol, with a blood alcohol content of 0.125 percent. At the time of the crash, he was also allegedly in possession of a fake New Jersey driver's license with an altered date of birth.
Jahangir, who was seriously injured in the wreck, was served with criminal complaints on Monday night at a rehabilitation facility in New Brunswick.