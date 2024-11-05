24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
'What' are you voting for? Philadelphia residents and visitors answer

ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Tuesday, November 5, 2024 5:11PM
'What' are you voting for? Philadelphia residents and visitors answerWith the spotlight on the two major candidates, we instead asked a few voters 'what' they are voting for in the 2024 presidential election.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- So much of the conversation in the 2024 election is about the two personalities who will take center stage.

So, we wanted to ask a few voters not 'who,' but 'what' they are voting for.

Watch the video above to hear the answers from Philadelphia residents and out-of-town visitors.

