'What' are you voting for? Philadelphia residents and visitors answer
Tuesday, November 5, 2024 5:11PM
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- So much of the conversation in the 2024 election is about the two personalities who will take center stage.
So, we wanted to ask a few voters not 'who,' but 'what' they are voting for.
Watch the video above to hear the answers from Philadelphia residents and out-of-town visitors.
