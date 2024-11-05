'What' are you voting for? Philadelphia residents and visitors answer

With the spotlight on the two major candidates, we instead asked a few voters 'what' they are voting for in the 2024 presidential election.

'What' are you voting for? Philadelphia residents and visitors answer

'What' are you voting for? Philadelphia residents and visitors answer With the spotlight on the two major candidates, we instead asked a few voters 'what' they are voting for in the 2024 presidential election.

'What' are you voting for? Philadelphia residents and visitors answer With the spotlight on the two major candidates, we instead asked a few voters 'what' they are voting for in the 2024 presidential election.

'What' are you voting for? Philadelphia residents and visitors answer With the spotlight on the two major candidates, we instead asked a few voters 'what' they are voting for in the 2024 presidential election.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- So much of the conversation in the 2024 election is about the two personalities who will take center stage.

So, we wanted to ask a few voters not 'who,' but 'what' they are voting for.

Watch the video above to hear the answers from Philadelphia residents and out-of-town visitors.

RELATED: Also at LOVE Park, Philly mural artists illustrate the power of voting in 2024 presidential election