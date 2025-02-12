What to know about Philadelphia Eagles parade route as city prepares to celebrate Super Bowl victory

Here's a look at the Eagles Super Bowl Parade route

PHILADELPHIA -- The parade route is set and preps are already underway for Friday's Super Bowl victory celebrations in Philadelphia.

Officials said they are expecting one million people to turn out as the Eagles make their way up Broad Street to the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Everything you need to know for the Eagles Super Bowl parade HERE

The parade begins at the Sports Complex at 11 a.m. on Friday and will culminate with a ceremony on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art at 2 p.m. The team expects the ceremony to finish at 3:15 p.m.

There will be sensory-friendly resources along the parade route, organizers said, along with 15 jumbotrons along the route to show the parade.

And before the parade begins, those jumbotrons will be showing a replay of Super Bowl LIX!

Parade Route

The parade, with open-air buses, will begin at 11 a.m.

It starts at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue by the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia

It will travel northbound on Broad Street to S. Penn Square

Westbound on S. Penn Square to 15th Street

Northbound on 15th Street to John F. Kennedy Blvd.

Westbound on John F. Kennedy Blvd. to 16th Street

Northbound on 16th Street to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Westbound on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Eakins Oval

Ending at the Philadelphia Museum of Art apron

Players and coaches are expected to arrive at the museum between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., and parade organizers say at that point they will get ready for a ceremony on the 'Rocky steps.'

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. and is expected to wrap up by 3:15 p.m.

Around the parade route

Philadelphia officials released a list of street closures and parking restrictions throughout the city for the parade.

SEPTA also announced some adjustments to train services and fares that riders should be aware of.

City leaders are urging attendees to plan ahead since cellphone reception might be difficult.

"Have a plan. Know where you want to go, how you're going to get there and how you're going to get back," said Managing Director Adam Thiel.

The emergency operations center will be activated as well as mobile command posts.

"You will see a large police presence continue throughout the day and into the evening," said Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.