Closing date set for Gillian's Wonderland Pier on Ocean City boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The clock is ticking to experience the nostalgia of Gillian's Wonderland Pier at the Jersey shore.

The beloved attraction on the Ocean City boardwalk will close its doors for good on Sunday, October 13.

On its final day, the pier will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., giving families just under two weeks to use any remaining ride tickets.

The iconic park announced in August that it would be closed for good after 94 years in business.

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian, who also owns the pier, said while he's tried to sustain Wonderland for as long as possible, it's no longer a viable business.

"I've tried my hardest to keep Wonderland going," said Gillian during a community meeting in September. "You can believe all the stuff you hear on social media, but at the end of the day my grandfather came here in 1930, and it's been a family thing we've done. I've tried everything."

In 2021, Eustace Mita -- who owns ICONA Resorts -- bought the property after it was at risk of being auctioned and gave Gillian a few years to boost business.

Councilman Keith Hartzell said Mita has six months to decide what's next for the community staple.

