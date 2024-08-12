White Dog Café Chester Springs serves farm-to-table food in historic building

Exton is home to the fifth location of the White Dog franchise known for its farm-to-table eats and doggy-centric decor.

Exton is home to the fifth location of the White Dog franchise known for its farm-to-table eats and doggy-centric decor.

Exton is home to the fifth location of the White Dog franchise known for its farm-to-table eats and doggy-centric decor.

Exton is home to the fifth location of the White Dog franchise known for its farm-to-table eats and doggy-centric decor.

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The new restaurant White Dog Café Chester Springs is bringing the brands familiar farm-to-table menu to Exton in a historic building.

This is the fifth White Dog Café in the area.

The newest addition is housed in the historic home of John Vicker, which dates back to the early 1800s.

Inside the space features typical White Dog décor, including paintings of local dogs, but it also accentuates the building's background.

There are seven inside spaces for dining, each with its own theme.

The original home is featured in two of the dining rooms.

That's where you will find the space that led to the underground railroad.

The menu utilizes local resources for food and drinks and there is an outdoor patio amongst the beautiful landscape for dining.