Wild police chase in West Philadelphia ends with arrest in Delaware County

Friday, June 6, 2025 12:01AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver was arrested in Upper Darby, Delaware County, after a wild police chase that started in West Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 7:15 p.m. Thursday as a person in a silver sedan led Philadelphia officers through city streets.

The driver could be seen speeding past cars, even appearing to hit an SUV during the daring escape.

As the chase moved into Upper Darby, officers swarmed the vehicle to make an arrest near the 100 block of E. Plumstead Avenue.

The driver was taken into custody after a brief altercation with officers.

It's still unclear why officers were chasing the vehicle.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

