Wildwood to propose backpack ban on NJ beach, boardwalk after chaotic start to season

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The city of Wildwood is expected to introduce a new policy that could ban the use of backpacks on the beach and boardwalk.

Officials in Wildwood have already dealt with a chaotic start to the season after rowdy groups of teens on the boardwalk forced the resort to declare a state of emergency over Memorial Day Weekend, shutting down the boardwalk for hours.

The board of commissioners will hear the bag ban proposal at a meeting Wednesday night.

It is an attempt to prevent teens from bringing alcohol or weapons to the boardwalk.

Ocean City implemented a similar backpack and bag ban on its boardwalk last year.