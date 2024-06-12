WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Wildwood to propose backpack ban on NJ beach, boardwalk after chaotic start to season

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, June 12, 2024 4:21PM
Wildwood to propose backpack ban on New Jersey beach, boardwalk
The city of Wildwood is expected to introduce a new policy that could ban the use of backpacks on the beach and boardwalk.

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The city of Wildwood is expected to introduce a new policy that could ban the use of backpacks on the beach and boardwalk.

Officials in Wildwood have already dealt with a chaotic start to the season after rowdy groups of teens on the boardwalk forced the resort to declare a state of emergency over Memorial Day Weekend, shutting down the boardwalk for hours.

The board of commissioners will hear the bag ban proposal at a meeting Wednesday night.

RELATED: Jersey Shore ready for beach season | What to know before you go

It is an attempt to prevent teens from bringing alcohol or weapons to the boardwalk.

Ocean City implemented a similar backpack and bag ban on its boardwalk last year.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW