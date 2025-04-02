24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Wildwood warns curfew ordinance will be strictly enforced ahead of summer break

Anyone under the age of 18 will not be allowed unsupervised on the streets after 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 9:58AM
WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Summer break is still months away, but Wildwood has a warning for teens and their parents. This year, police will be strictly enforcing the curfew ordinance.

Police say there will also be a greater police presence on the boardwalk starting next month.

It comes after large crowds led to a state of emergency being issued last Memorial Day weekend.

Anyone under the age of 18 will not be allowed unsupervised on the streets after 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Police will also fine parents up to $1,000 if their teens are caught in violation.

