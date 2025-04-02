Anyone under the age of 18 will not be allowed unsupervised on the streets after 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Wildwood warns curfew ordinance will be strictly enforced ahead of summer break

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Summer break is still months away, but Wildwood has a warning for teens and their parents. This year, police will be strictly enforcing the curfew ordinance.

Police say there will also be a greater police presence on the boardwalk starting next month.

It comes after large crowds led to a state of emergency being issued last Memorial Day weekend.

Police will also fine parents up to $1,000 if their teens are caught in violation.

