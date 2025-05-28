The Wildwoods beaches voted Best Beach in New Jersey, according to USA Today

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Wildwoods beaches have just been voted the Best Beach in New Jersey, according to USA Today.

The title marks the second consecutive year the contest has ranked Wildwoods' beaches the top in the Garden State.

The area was also recently named the Best Boardwalk in the U.S., as well as other accolades, including being one of NASDAQ's GoBanking Rates top five most affordable beach trips on the East Coast and top-trending domestic destination in Tripadvisor's 2025 Annual Summer Travel index.

Not only are the beaches in Wildwoods free to the public, but they are also known for many great summer events, such as the Barefoot Country Music Festival and Wildwoods "Thunder Over the Waves" air show.