Guests under 18 must be with a parent or guardian starting at 5 pm Monday through Saturday, and starting at 3pm on Sunday.

This Pennsylvania mall is implementing a new parental supervision policy for anyone under 18

Guests under 18 must be with a parent or guardian starting at 5 pm Monday through Saturday, and starting at 3pm on Sunday.

Guests under 18 must be with a parent or guardian starting at 5 pm Monday through Saturday, and starting at 3pm on Sunday.

Guests under 18 must be with a parent or guardian starting at 5 pm Monday through Saturday, and starting at 3pm on Sunday.

Guests under 18 must be with a parent or guardian starting at 5 pm Monday through Saturday, and starting at 3pm on Sunday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Willow Grove Park Mall in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is implementing a new parental supervision policy to head off trouble as people try to shop at its stores.

The goal is to crack down on groups of rowdy teens.

Guests under 18 years old must be with a parent or guardian starting at 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Minors working in the mall must show proof of work status.

The new policy begins Tuesday and will be in effect throughout the entire mall, including parking lots and garages.

