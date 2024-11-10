Wilmington woman shares her son's legacy with nonprofit: 'Live Like Lukas'

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A mother's love is something that never goes away.

For Rebecca Kusters, her love will make sure the future generations know how to live like her son did.

Her son was an ambitious athlete and devoted fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was diagnosed with cancer at only 8-years-old.

Through his journey, he was able to be invited to the Philadelphia Eagles NovaCare Complex to meet his hero: Carson Wentz.

Their story was shared, and from there they had the support to start raising funds for cancer research.

They sell wristbands and other apparel in the organization known as: "Live Like Lukas."

They have continued that journey after Kusters' death, and also organize events to raise money.

Those who support their cause will always remember Lukas' name.

For more information, check out their website.

