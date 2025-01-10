Winterizing your home and ways to get free products

As the temperatures have stayed brutally cold this week, you might be worried about sticker shock when you get your next energy or electricity bill. We went to the experts at the Energy Coordinating Agency (ECA) for advice on how to conserve while staying warm.

First tip, your filter should not be dirty. Change your filters regularly.

At a workshop at the Philadelphia Senior Center, the ECA provided winterization tips to consumers.

"Like the programmable thermostat, I'm not even using it," said Donna Rae of Tioga-Nicetown.

Now, Rae and others have the knowledge and some equipment to stay warm and save money.

"Oh, I need the caulking. My old house is very drafty. I need everything in the kit," she said.

"Well, we have a couple types of caulking -- a tube of caulk, and we have a rope caulk that people can utilize. We also have a door sweep that goes at the bottom of the door," said Michael Wilcox of the ECA.

You can get those products and a window insulation kit for as little as $10 each online at your local hardware store.

To maximize heat from your radiators, DIY with a reflective board by wrapping a big piece of cardboard in aluminum foil.

"Just slide it between the wall and the radiator," said Wilcox.

When it comes to your thermostat, it's best to have a programmable one, which can reduce your bill by up to 15 percent.

But even with a manual one be mindful.

"Just turn it down one degree and save the average of 3 percent," said Wilcox.

PGW reminds consumers of programs to help manage bills.

"We have our Customer Responsibility Program, which is an income-based program that allows customers to get on the program and discount their gas bill by sometimes half," said Nyisha Chapman of PGW.

The federal grant, LIHEAP, offers up to $1,000 in assistance.

In addition, some customers can enroll to get a free programmable thermostat with free installation.

PGW also offers rebates on thermostats to all customers through its Marketplace. Right now, you can get a thermostat for just $10 with a $90 rebate.

For people with radiators, be sure to check each one at the start of the season. If they have any cool spots, that means there is air in the unit. Properly bleed all radiators starting at the top of the house with the one furthest from the furnace and work your way down.

