Woman accused of being stowaway on Delta flight has connection to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned the woman who police say was a stowaway on a flight from New York to Paris has a connection to Philadelphia.
Her daughter has identified the woman as Svetlana Dali. ABC News has learned Dali's most recent address was in Philadelphia.
Authorities say Dali is a Russian national who is a legal resident of the U.S.
New video shows a Delta crew member questioning Dali after she allegedly snuck onto the plane last week.
Investigators say she passed through security without ever showing identification and boarded the plane without a ticket.
An investigation is now underway into how she was able to bypass security and get on the plane.