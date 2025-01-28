Woman accused of overdosing near 3 young children in Warrington Twp.

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman has turned herself in to police say officers discovered her overdosing on fentanyl near three young children in Bucks County.

Alexandre Sharpe, 35, was charged with child endangerment, police announced Tuesday.

Officers responded to a home in Warrington Township on November 23 after getting a call for a medical emergency.

Officers found Sharpe actively overdosing, surrounded by rotting food and dirty conditions.

Police say another adult, the father of the children, was also under the influence of drugs.

That man, 36-year-old Christian Anderson-Ley, was arrested in December.

He was also charged with child endangerment.

The children are now in the custody of a family member.

