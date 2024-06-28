Woman dead after being shot inside home in the Kensington section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 59-year-old woman is dead after she was shot in the chest on Friday afternoon in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It happened inside a home on the 3400 block of Crystal Street just after 1 p.m.

Police say she was rushed by a private vehicle to nearby Saint Christopher's Hospital for Children where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not made any arrests.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).