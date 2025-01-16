Woman head-butted, bitten during attack in Center City Philadelphia; suspect sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a woman accused of assaulting another woman in Center City this week.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on the 1200 block of Filbert Street.

Investigators say the suspect asked the woman to buy her cigarettes and, when the woman refused, the suspect head-butted her, bit her finger and tried to steal her purse.

Next, police say the suspect stole the victim's hat and wig right off of her head and walked away.

If you know who this is you can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

