Woman killed after car crashes into tree along the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was killed after her car crashed into a tree on Tuesday afternoon along the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Southampton Road around 4:26 p.m.

Police say 26-year-old Philadelphia resident Noel Alaida lost control of her 1998 Toyota Camry and struck a tree in the median.

The car then came to rest in the northbound lanes.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.