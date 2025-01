Woman killed in New Castle County, Delaware house fire

GLASGOW, Del. (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a house fire in New Castle County, Delaware on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the unit block of Broadleaf Drive in Glasgow at around 12:30 p.m.

Officials say the woman was trapped inside the home when firefighters arrived.

She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating the cause of the fire.