Woman killed when tree fell on her car remembered as loving grandmother, entrepreneur

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (WPVI) -- People who knew and loved the 59-year-old woman killed when a tree crushed her car say she was a ball of energy, always smiling, always dancing and the glue that held their family together.

The family of Renee Williams said she was out running errands when the massive tree came crashing down on her on Lancaster Avenue in Wynnewood on Sunday afternoon.

"I think we're all just really still in shock. This is like an enormous loss for our family," said Williams' niece, Chantal Jones. "She was a loving daughter, a loving mother, a loving grandmother, sister. She really just loved really, really hard."

Jones and other family members say they don't understand how the tree managed to fall at the exact moment Williams drove by Sunday afternoon.

"This was just instant," said Jones. "We're all kind of still asking God, 'Why? Why this person?'"

Jones tells Action News her aunt's reach in the community spread far.

She worked as a sterile processing technician at Lankenau Hospital for 19 years. She also worked at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

She also was also an entrepreneur and travel agent.

"Aunt Renee was a ball of energy. She just lit up a room. Her smile was so infectious. Always planning events, every other few months, it was an event coming up. Whether it was a cookout at the house, a crab feast," said Jones.

Her tragic and unexpected death is a freak accident they will never understand, but they say one thing gives them peace.

"She lived a full life. She lived her life to the fullest. She traveled. She did whatever she wanted to do. That's kind of the thing that's keeping us alive," said Jones.

A funeral for Williams is set for next Tuesday.

The driver of another car hit by the tree, 64-year-old Sharon Kozden, was injured in the crash.

Lower Merion police say they are still investigating what caused the tree to fall and who is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance.