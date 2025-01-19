Woman seeks answers after brother shot, killed inside reported speakeasy last January

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Six people are shot inside of a reported speakeasy in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

Now, the sister of one of the victims who died is coming to you for help in finding his killer.

Gwen Frazier says her brother, Edison, was doing what he could to help those around him resist violence.

"He was involved with a lot of community service. He was trying to do so much for these kids to put these guns down."

But a gun is what eventually took his life on Sunday, January 14th, 2024.

At 12:50 a.m. police were called to the 2400 block of North Myrtlewood Street. When they arrived they found six people shot.

53-year-old Frazier died at the scene. A 41-year-old man died at the hospital.

Police say the house was operating as an illegal speakeasy.

"I'm hearing things that somebody was there, got put out, got mad, shot through the window," says Frazier.

The other four victims were expected to recover.

Frazier questions, "How can all these people get shot, nobody knows nothing?"

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Somebody in that house knew this guy. They had to know him, they had to know him," says Frazier.