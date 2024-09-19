Woman suffers fractured bones after apparent random attack in an Abington Twp. laundromat

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman had to be taken to the hospital after she was brutally assaulted in an Abington Twp., Pa. laundromat.

Disturbingly, the victim told police she does not know the man who attacked her and had never seen him before.

A surveillance image of the suspect, captured just before the assault, was released by police on Thursday.

It happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the Roslyn section of the township.

According to police, the woman was folding clothes when the male suspect punched her in the face several times.

She suffered fractured bones, lacerations and swelling. She had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The suspect fled the area eastbound on Woodland Road.

In addition to the clothes he is seen wearing in the surveillance image, police say he was also carrying a blue shopping bag.

Police believe the suspect is homeless and frequents the Roslyn and Abington areas.

If you see him, police urge you not to approach him and instead call 911 right away.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Pettinato at (267) 536-1098.

