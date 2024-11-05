Woman taken into police custody in Plymouth Twp. after allegedly pointing gun at customers

People out running errands in Montgomery County over the weekend called the police on a woman who was pointing a gun at customers at a music store.

Woman with gun taken into custody in Plymouth Twp.

Woman with gun taken into custody in Plymouth Twp. People out running errands in Montgomery County over the weekend called the police on a woman who was pointing a gun at customers at a music store.

Woman with gun taken into custody in Plymouth Twp. People out running errands in Montgomery County over the weekend called the police on a woman who was pointing a gun at customers at a music store.

Woman with gun taken into custody in Plymouth Twp. People out running errands in Montgomery County over the weekend called the police on a woman who was pointing a gun at customers at a music store.

PLYMOUTH TWP. Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- People out running errands in Montgomery County over the weekend called the police on a woman who was allegedly pointing a gun at customers at a music store.

Plymouth Township police shared video that shows the woman in the white sweatshirt at the Guitar Center on Chemical Road on Saturday.

She bent over when officers demanded she drop the weapon, but she allegedly picked it up again instead, and is accused of pointing it at officers several times.

She was taken into custody after lying down on the sidewalk.

