Woman wanted in brutal Philly murder found in Spain, U.S. Marshals say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The suspect wanted for allegedly stabbing a woman and stuffing her body inside a futon earlier this year has been arrested in Madrid, Spain, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

(The video in the player above is from previous coverage.)

On Thursday, authorities announced the arrest of Gyrelis Sanchez-Reyes. She is waiting to be extradited to the United States.

Police say she was wanted for killing 21-year-old Yuleisy Carolina Torrells Martinez in the city's Frankford neighborhood.

Gyrelis Sanchez-Reyes

Officers found Martinez's body in an apartment on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue on April 5.

The investigation began when the victim's friends filed a missing persons report. They told police they hadn't heard from her, and when they went to check on her, they found blood in her apartment.

Investigators say she was wrapped in a sheet and a shower curtain.

Martinez had burn marks, several stab wounds to her neck and torso and a flat iron cord around her neck.