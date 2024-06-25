Workshop Underground creates custom jewelry on South Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ruben Luna is the owner and creative director of the jewelry store Workshop Underground.
The Columbia alum started a career in finance and transitioned to product merchandising.
His career pivot has led him to work with brands like The Gap, Urban Outfitters, Movado, Tommy Hilfiger, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
In 2015, he opened his first brick-and-mortar as owner and creative director of Workshop Underground.
He specializes in custom designs and has 15 in-store and online collections for an accessible price.
He offers custom engagement rings and wedding bands for your special day.
In the fall Luna plans to host a wedding band workshop class available to the public.
Workshop Underground | Instagram| Facebook
1544 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146