World Premiere of Last of the Red Hot Mamas at Bucks County Playhouse

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Right now at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, it's the world premiere of the musical "Last of the Red Hot Mamas."

It's about the sassy, saucy, glass ceiling-shattering vaudeville performer Sophie Tucker.

"It's so wonderful to get to portray her in 2024 and bring her story to life," says Ryann Redmond, who plays Sophie Tucker.

Tucker was a pioneer, performer and international star of vaudeville.

"She's just such a huge personality," Redmond says. "She has so much verve and she's so powerful and wonderful."

Harrison David Rivers is one of the co-writers of this brand new, original musical, along with Susan and Lloyd Ecker.

"This musical is about Sophie's early years, being discovered in her family restaurant in Hartford, and moving to New York City," Rivers says. "We see the friends that she makes along the way, the enemies she makes along the way, and her debut on stage."

The show is a real Broadway blockbuster.

"It's really fun, it's funny, it's fast." Rivers says. "There's incredible tap dancing, and the voices are outstanding."

This is the show's world premiere.

"Musicals take a long time to get on stage," Rivers says. "I think the average for a play to get onto a stage is like seven years and musicals are 10 years or more. I feel like the Bucks County Playhouse has given us a great gift to see the show sooner than most."

For many in the audience, Sophie Tucker is a household name.

For others, this passion project is part history lesson.

"For those who don't know her, I think you come away loving her," Rivers says, "because she's an incredible human, just this force of energy and positivity, with a gigantic voice."

"Last of the Red Hot Mamas" is on stage right now at the Buck County Playhouse.

Performances have been added and it's now here through July 28th.

Click here for details.