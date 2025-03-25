World War II Veteran turns 100 with a special police and fire celebration

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Family and neighbors surrounded Joe for this special celebration.

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 4:05PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- World War II Veteran, Joseph McCarron, welcomed 100 years with a special police and fire drive by celebration.

Joe McCarron is a World War II Navy Veteran. Philadelphia Police and Fire, Warrior Watch Riders and the Marine Corps League did a drive by parade to celebrate his centennial birthday.

Family, loved ones and neighbors surrounded Joe for this special celebration.

McCarron is a long time resident of the Somerton section of Philadelphia and a neighborhood celebrity. Growing up on Forest Hills Avenue, the kids knew his home as "the house with the soda" on many Halloween nights.

He is a proud parishioner of St. Christopher and a member of the Quartette Club for decades.

