Would-be robber shot, injured by homeless man in Kensington: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A homeless man allegedly shot and injured a would-be-armed robber in Kensington on Monday night.

It happened near the intersection of A and East Somerset streets just before 8 p.m.

Police told Action News a 35-year-old man approached a homeless man on the street and attempted to rob him with a BB gun.

That's when the homeless man reportedly pulled out his own gun and shot the suspect in the back.

He then fled the scene, according to police.

Officers say the would-be robber was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No charges have been filed at this time. Police have not released any further information on the alleged shooter.