Longtime Bucks County soccer coach set to retire as team eyes championships in Orlando

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Yardley Makefield Soccer 2010 Boys United Premier team is practicing for the biggest moment of their soccer career.

After winning four games in the national league, YMS is competing in the 2024 USYS National Championships in Orlando, Florida next week.

"I'm feeling excited and ready to play," said Max Garner who is a center midfielder. "We worked hard for it, and I feel like we deserve to play."

The team practiced at Holy Ghost Preparatory field in Bensalem on Thursday.

The 18-person team will travel this weekend to the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex.

"The boys did a great job. They had to win four games," said YMS head coach John Greaves. "Here we are going for the top 16 in the country."

"It's the best of the best of the best and that's where we are," said assistant coach Timothy McGlinchey. "We're looking forward to taking these boys all the way to the top."

These 14-year-old boys credit much of their success to their Coach Greaves.

After coaching professional soccer in England for years, he moved to the U.S. and led YMS for the past 20 years.

"I just applied it here," said Greaves. "Discipline, honesty, hard work - all of the values that go into making good plays. I know how tough it is. You just have to keep them excited and motivated."

Greaves said he's proud to witness many of the soccer stars evolve over the years, while the players are grateful for his guidance.

"He always pushes us to go harder and teaches us," said Levin Dicicco.

"I've learned to never give up and keep pushing," said Garner.

"It's a privilege, honestly, to have a man of that caliber," McGlinchey added.

The athletes plan to use their skills, deep love for the game, their coaches' lessons to win, and award Coach Greaves a third national championship title as he plans to retire this season.

"I'm not going to leave America. I like the area. I like the people," said Greaves. "Come October, November, if I start getting itchy feet, I'm sure someone will say I retired more times than Tiger Woods."

The coaches gave the team this advice before they took the field: "Give everything that you have inside of and then some," said McGlinchey.

"Go enjoy it," said Greaves. "Don't leave anything behind."

YMS plays its first game on Tuesday.