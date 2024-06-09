Police say two men got into a dispute outside a York Road business Saturday night that one of them owned.

Man arrested following fatal shooting outside Hatboro business

Man arrested following fatal shooting outside Hatboro business

Man arrested following fatal shooting outside Hatboro business

Man arrested following fatal shooting outside Hatboro business

Man arrested following fatal shooting outside Hatboro business

HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a murder in the usually quiet and peaceful community of Hatboro, Montgomery County.

Police say two men got into a dispute outside a York Road business Saturday night that one of them owned.

According to police, 41-year-old Maurice Byrd of Horsham called 911 saying he was being verbally assaulted by 37-year-old Stephen Strassburg of Hatboro.

During the call, several shots were fired, leaving Strassburg dead.

Byrd is awaiting arraignment on a First Degree Murder charge.