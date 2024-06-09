WATCH VIDEOS

Police say two men got into a dispute outside a York Road business Saturday night that one of them owned.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, June 9, 2024 5:05PM
Man arrested following fatal shooting outside Hatboro business

HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a murder in the usually quiet and peaceful community of Hatboro, Montgomery County.

Police say two men got into a dispute outside a York Road business Saturday night that one of them owned.

According to police, 41-year-old Maurice Byrd of Horsham called 911 saying he was being verbally assaulted by 37-year-old Stephen Strassburg of Hatboro.

During the call, several shots were fired, leaving Strassburg dead.

Byrd is awaiting arraignment on a First Degree Murder charge.

