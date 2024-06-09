Man arrested following fatal shooting outside Hatboro business

Police say two men got into a dispute outside a York Road business Saturday night that one of them owned.
HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a murder in the usually quiet and peaceful community of Hatboro, Montgomery County.
Police say two men got into a dispute outside a York Road business Saturday night that one of them owned.
According to police, 41-year-old Maurice Byrd of Horsham called 911 saying he was being verbally assaulted by 37-year-old Stephen Strassburg of Hatboro.
During the call, several shots were fired, leaving Strassburg dead.
Byrd is awaiting arraignment on a First Degree Murder charge.