Young Eagles fan surprises Saquon Barkley with custom sneakers

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Usually, fans who flock to football camps hope to get a keepsake from their favorite player, but one boy from Pennsburg, Montgomery County, came with a gift for his favorite Eagles player.

He surprised Saquon Barkley with a pair of sneakers that impressed the Eagles star.

That young fan, 7-year-old Luke Lyle, is a football player in his own right.

"They love playing sports and they just go, go, go," said Luke's dad, Scott Lyle, of Luke and his younger brother.

Luke, a first-grade football player who plays running back and wide receiver, gets a lot of his inspiration from one very famous Eagles running back.

"I love Saquon Barkley," said the first grader.

Now, he and Saquon Barkley have something in common: a pair of signature sneakers.

Luke gave Barkley some specially designed sneakers last week at the Super Bowl champion's football camp. Attending the camp was a Christmas gift for Luke.

"I was real excited," he said.

During the seven long months of anticipation, Luke had an idea: create a shoe for Saquon.

"Camp was coming and we wanted to give him a prize," said Luke.

"He loves football, he loves art and he loves Saquon," said Luke's mom, Melanie Lyle.

"Then we started designing the shoe and stuff," said Luke.

Meghan Burns, of With an H Shoe Customization Service, showed Luke how to make his vision come to life. She has designed shoes for celebrities, athletes and their families. Burns takes the shoes that people bring her and uses her design skills to re-imagine them.

"I was like, 'Why would I not teach him how to do it himself? '" she said of Luke. "Because I was blown away by his design."

The shoes feature a Super Bowl shoutout, a full-color eagle on the toe of the shoe and a silhouette of Barkley's signature hurdle on the back.

They also feature inspirational quotes on the shoe laces. That's the alternative to Luke's original design, which featured shoe laces that say "Chiefs suck."

Mom overruled that design decision.

Luke made a pair for Barkley and a pair for himself, which he showed to the superstar as he walked up to him during the football camp. The family recorded the entire encounter.

"Oh wow," said Barkley as Luke held his kid-sized shoes in his hands to show the star running back.

Barkley followed with a fun question: "You think you got these in a size 14?"

Megan answered, "We do!"

Barkley had a shocked look on his face and smiled as Scott pulled the size 14 shoebox out of his backpack.

"(Barkley) was like what?," laughed Scott.

With the surprise moment spreading on social media, other fans want to know if they can get a pair of the sneakers too.

"Absolutely not," said Burns about recreating the design. "Everything I do is one of one."

In this case, it's two of two.

The young football player, who is also the grandson of former Phillies pitcher Sparky Lyle, is now forever connected to his favorite football player by their custom kicks.

"Really, really happy," said Luke, "and I hope he wears them to one of his games!"