Trump commutes sentences of Jan. 6 rioters, including former Philadelphia Proud Boys leader

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office pardoning approximately 1,500 Jan. 6 rioters and commuting the sentences of 14 people, including former Philadelphia Proud Boys leader Zach Rehl.

Rehl, a native of Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood, was facing a sentence of 15 years.

The other names include: Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Thomas Caldwell, Jessica Watkins, Roberto Minuta, Edward Vallejo, David Moerschel, Joseph Hackett, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Dominic Pezzola, Jeremy Bertino.

The 14 individuals that Trump identified that he was commuting sentences for are those convicted or otherwise charged with engaging in the separate seditious conspiracies mounted by leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to thwart the lawful transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump also offered a "full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021."

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison after his conviction of seditious conspiracy, was being processed for release from his cell in Louisiana following Trump's executive action, his lawyer told ABC News Monday evening.

Tarrio was notably sentenced to the longest term of imprisonment among all of the nearly 1,600 individuals charged in connection with the attack.

Trump was expected to further direct the incoming attorney general to move to dismiss all pending indictments against Jan. 6 defendants who have not yet had their cases fully adjudicated, which would shutter roughly 470 ongoing cases, according to recently released numbers by the District of Columbia U.S. Attorney's Office.

Current and former DOJ officials have expressed alarm over the potential that Trump would hand down pardons -- or otherwise free -- violent offenders, citing the potential risk they could seek to target the prosecutors who oversaw their cases, the judges who sentenced them to periods of incarceration, or witnesses who may have testified against them.

The violent mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, fighting with officers, breaking into offices and destroying property.

After the attack on the U.S. Capitol by rioters seeking to overturn the 2020 election, more than 1,580 people were charged criminally in federal court, according to the Department of Justice. More than 1,000 have pleaded guilty.

Of the nearly 1,600 individuals who have faced charges associated with the Capitol attack, according to figures released by the U.S. Attorney's Office, 608 individuals faced charges for assaulting, resisting or interfering with law enforcement trying to protect the complex that day, the office said. Approximately 140 law enforcement officers were injured during the riot, the DOJ has said.

The brother of the Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick who was killed in the attack called the pardons a "betrayal of decency."

ABC News contributed to this report.