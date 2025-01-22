Arrest made in killing of high school football player in Delaware County

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old is now behind bars in connection with the murder of a high school football player in Delaware County.

(The video in the player above is from previous coverage.)

Jesse Allen Jr. was arrested on January 16 in the killing of 17-year-old Zaheem Sabree.

Sabree was gunned down back on June 30, 2024, along the 100 block of East 24th Street in Chester.

The victim was a rising 12th grader and a member of Chester Upland School District's High School football program.

On Tuesday, police said Allen Jr. was charged with first-degree murder and related offenses. He is being else at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility without the option for bail.

Police have not revealed what led up to the fatal shooting.