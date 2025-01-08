Meta is changing how content is managed on Facebook, Instagram, Threads

Major changes are coming to how content is managed on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced moves on Tuesday that he said will reduce mistakes by the company and allow for more free expression.

Zuckerberg said the new measures will prevent harmless content from getting censored and users who haven't violated the company's policies from being mistakenly locked in "Facebook jail," but critics say he is simply bending to President-Elect Donald Trump and politics.

"Here's what we're going to do. First, we're going to get rid of fact-checkers and replace them with community notes, similar to X," said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg said the third-party fact-checkers became "too politically biased" and "destroyed more trust than they created."

"So we're going to get back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies, and restoring free expression on our platforms," Zuckerberg said.

Meta said it believes two out of 10 times it removed content by mistake so it is now putting fact-checking in the hands of users.

"So if you've ever been on Twitter, formerly Twitter Now X, and you see that there are community notes on things that may be misleading or potential misinformation, Meta is essentially adopting that now too. So if you come across a post, it might have a note at the bottom," said Abrar Al-Heeti of CNET.

The note will be written by users who can start signing up now to contribute to the new Community Notes program.

"Another thing they're doing is they are going to be upping the amount of political content that you see," said Al-Heeti.

Meta also announced it will lift restrictions on "topics like immigration and gender identity" "that are part of mainstream discourse."

The changes are coming as Zuckerberg works to strengthen ties with incoming President Trump who is praising the pivot as is free speech advocate and former ACLU President Nadine Strossen.

"I think user empowerment is exactly the way to go," she said.

Strossen gives the changes a thumbs up.

"I think it is really positive," she said. "To expose people to as many different perspectives and ideas as possible, to hone their own abilities to sort the true from the false," said Strossen. "These are really important tools that will be very, very strong for our democracy, and I think will go a long way toward reducing the unfortunate polarization that has recently been plaguing our politics and our culture."

Meta stressed it will continue to moderate content related to drugs, terrorism, and child exploitation, and announced it will relocate the team that does that from California to Texas.