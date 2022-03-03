Pound Cake Heaven's is a heavenly slice of dessert goodness

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Follow your eyes to the bright pink sign and your nose to that sweet aroma, and you'll find yourself in Poundcake Heaven with Pam Thornton at the Pearly Gates.Known as The Cake Lady, she'll serve it to you by the round or the slice.She has nearly three dozen flavors to choose from but she is most famous for her sour buttercream. It is the cake that started it all and remains the signature flavor.Pam started Pound Cake Heaven in 2012 after a civilian career in the Navy and decades of seeing every party invite come with a request that she bring a cake.With shops in Kensington and Yeadon, it is now a four-generation family affair and a full-blown bakery with her mom serving as pie-maker, her daughter a baker and banana pudding maker and her brother the head baker at the Kensington location.While designer cakes are their forte, they offer everything from pies and pudding to cookies and brownies, with a greater mission of keeping what Pam calls the 'dying legacy' of scratch baking alive.She leads decorating classes too, and if you become a member of the Pound Cake of the Month Club, you'll get to taste a different flavor every month and get a cake on your birthday.712 Church Lane, Yeadon, Pa. 19050610-574-94913415 Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19134267-239-5004