Powerball jackpot hits $638 million for Christmas Day drawing

SAN FRANCISCO -- Someone out there may be getting the gift of serious cash this Christmas Day.

The Powerball jackpot is currently at $638 million with an estimated cash value of $321.1 million, after no one matched all the numbers in Saturday's drawing.

This is the fourth time the jackpot has been more than half a billion dollars this year.

California seems to have some luck in the national drawing.

There have been two winning tickets -- worth more than $1 billion each -- back in July and October.

The drawing is at 7:59 p.m. PST.

