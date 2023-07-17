Powerball lottery jackpot at $900M; winning numbers to be drawn Monday night

This is the third-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to Powerball. The top prize for the Powerball comes with a cash option of $465.1 million.

This is the third-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to Powerball.

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been nearly three months since someone won the Powerball jackpot. The long drought has caused the grand prize to grow to an estimated $900 million.

"Everyone's been trying to win the millions, so a lot more popular than the beer today on a weekday," said Patrick Cone, an employee at Beer Guys in Havertown.

Lottery fever is spreading in Delaware County.

"I bought $100 worth," said Bob Brown of Newtown Square.

The $900 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs Monday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot drawing is Tuesday night at $640 million. Many people have an idea of what they would do if they won.

"I would travel. I think maybe buy some real estate, but I'd have to think about where," said Lillian Gervasi of Ardmore.

This is the third-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to Powerball. The top prize for the Powerball comes with a cash option of $465.1 million.

Some say they would use the money to help others.

"I would share it. I would share it with my family, friends, relatives, charity. It's a lot of money," said Jeanette Streleckis of Ardmore.

"I'll try to do something good with it. I've been involved in a couple of charitable things that I'd like to do a little more for and this would certainly help," said Brown.

Winning tickets have been previously sold at Newtown Square Beverage.

"We did sell a $200,000 cash ticket back in 2017, and a year later we won or we sold $10,000 on the Mega Millions," said Michael Roberta, the part-time manager at Newtown Square Beverage.

Some people are trying to touch on the store's previous luck.

Retailers that sell winning Powerball tickets receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

Officials say winners have one year from the date of the winning drawing to claim their prize.